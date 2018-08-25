Dr. Charles Ragan II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragan II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ragan II, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Ragan II, MD
Dr. Charles Ragan II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawton, OK.
Dr. Ragan II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ragan II's Office Locations
-
1
Southwestern Behavioral Health1602 SW 82nd St, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 536-0077
-
2
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragan II?
Excellent. Genius in medications. Took time to listen to me and is compassionate. Dr. Regan is now gone from Rockwood and what a shame. Wish he would come back.
About Dr. Charles Ragan II, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1124191762
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragan II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragan II accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragan II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragan II works at
Dr. Ragan II has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragan II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragan II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragan II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragan II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragan II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.