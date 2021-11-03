Overview of Dr. Charles Raudat, DO

Dr. Charles Raudat, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from Philadelphia College Osteo Med and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Raudat works at Tennova Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.