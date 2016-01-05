Dr. Charles Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Reed, MD
Dr. Charles Reed, MD is a Dermatologist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Integrated Dermatology of Hickory Pllc1870 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 322-7546
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Reed Dermatology is an excellent office. I took my 6 year old to see Brian S. Sorrentino, PA and he was WONDERFUL! The staff couldn't be more friendly or helpful in anything that you need. My son was a little scared about going, but Brian made him feel so at ease. Thank you for all you do!
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1982693842
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Dermatology
Dr. Reed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
