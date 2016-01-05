Overview

Dr. Charles Reed, MD is a Dermatologist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.



Dr. Reed works at Reed & Fisher Dermatology in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.