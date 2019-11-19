See All Pediatricians in Hot Springs, AR
Dr. Charles Reeves Jr, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Charles Reeves Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Dr. Reeves Jr works at CHI St. Vincent Clinic Pediatrics - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reeves Jr' Office Locations

    CHI St. Vincent Clinic Pediatrics - Hot Springs
    225 McAuley Ct Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

ADHD and-or ADD
Cough
Influenza (Flu)
ADHD and-or ADD
Cough
Influenza (Flu)

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health
    QualChoice
    UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 19, 2019
    My kids have been seeing Dr. Reeves for about 10 years now and he is awesome! He's great with the kiddos and quick to get an exam done and will answer any questions you have about any of it.
    Pediatrics
    20 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1598733065
    Ar Chldns Hosp
    UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Pediatrics
    CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

    Dr. Charles Reeves Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reeves Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reeves Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reeves Jr works at CHI St. Vincent Clinic Pediatrics - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Dr. Reeves Jr’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

