Dr. Charles Reeves Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Reeves Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Reeves Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. Reeves Jr works at
Dr. Reeves Jr' Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Clinic Pediatrics - Hot Springs225 McAuley Ct Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My kids have been seeing Dr. Reeves for about 10 years now and he is awesome! He's great with the kiddos and quick to get an exam done and will answer any questions you have about any of it.
About Dr. Charles Reeves Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1598733065
Education & Certifications
- Ar Chldns Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves Jr.
