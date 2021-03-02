Dr. Charles Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Reilly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Reilly, MD
Dr. Charles Reilly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Reilly's Office Locations
1
San Antonio Main Office5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 340-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1446, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-4466
3
Rashid, Rice, Flynn & Reilly Eye Associates-Boerne113 Falls Ct Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 340-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Performed LASIK on wife who is very demanding. She did very well and is extremely happy with her outcome. Dr. Reilly is very thorough in his exam and explanations. His staff is friendly and professional.
About Dr. Charles Reilly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1326026626
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Unif Ser Health Edu
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly speaks Spanish.
881 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
