Overview of Dr. Charles Rhodus, DPM

Dr. Charles Rhodus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Rhodus works at Foot Specialist Of Tyler in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.