Dr. Charles Rhodus, DPM
Overview of Dr. Charles Rhodus, DPM
Dr. Charles Rhodus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Rhodus works at
Dr. Rhodus' Office Locations
Foot Specialist Of Tyler5826 NEW COPELAND RD, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 592-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for several years for a couple of foot problems, and I highly recommend Dr. Rhodus. He is very knowledgeable, trustworthy, and explains things well. He & his office staff are very professional and nice. Visits are quick with very little wait time.
About Dr. Charles Rhodus, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962495341
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodus works at
Dr. Rhodus has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.