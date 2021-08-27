Dr. Charles Rhoton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhoton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Rhoton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Rhoton, MD
Dr. Charles Rhoton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Rhoton works at
Dr. Rhoton's Office Locations
-
1
Deaconess Cross Pointe Center7200 E Indiana St, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 476-7200
-
2
Deaconess Cross Pointe445 N Cross Pointe Blvd Ste 320, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 471-4558
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rhoton is fantastic! I was overmedicated and misunderstood by my prior psychiatrist, and I finally made the leap to Dr. Rhoton. He is kind and extremely knowledgeable. I feel at ease with him and he works hard to adjust my medication to make me feel better. I feel like we can have an open dialogue and make treatment decisions together.
About Dr. Charles Rhoton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1588608137
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Kentucky
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhoton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhoton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhoton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhoton works at
Dr. Rhoton has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhoton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhoton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhoton.
