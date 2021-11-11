Overview of Dr. Charles Hristian Rich, MD

Dr. Charles Hristian Rich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Park City Hospital.



Dr. Hristian Rich works at Neurosurgical Associates LLC in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Park City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.