Dr. Charles Richmond, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital-sherman3601 N Calais St, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 813-3700
- 2 204 Medical Dr Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 771-7503
ENT Centers of North Texas2600 N US HIGHWAY 75, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 416-6250
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Richmond?
I’ve had a lifelong struggle with chronic tonsillitis, tonsil stones, difficulty swallowing, and snoring. I’ve always been told that I needed my tonsils removed. I’ve heard horror stories my entire adult like about how terribly painful it would be. Dr. Richmond told it like it is. He informed me of the benefits of having my tonsils removed, the possible complications, and was sure to answer any questions that I had. I never felt rushed in his office or pressured in anyway to sign up for surgery. I’m now six months post-op from having my tonsillectomy and couldn’t be happier with the results. Dr. Richmond is seriously the man that I’d want to take care of my loved ones of the need arises.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Southern Methodist University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
