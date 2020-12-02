Overview of Dr. Charles Richmond, MD

Dr. Charles Richmond, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Richmond works at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital-sherman in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.