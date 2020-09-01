Dr. Charles Mark Riggenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Mark Riggenbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Mark Riggenbach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Locations
White Wilson Medical Center - Gastroenterology1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 210, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 739-6705
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Riggenbach is a very competent and thorough physician. Unfortunately, his front office staff is very incompetent. Trying to get a call back in a timely manner won't happen unless you owe them money (I am confident). Checking out took way too much time.
About Dr. Charles Mark Riggenbach, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346225240
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms
- University Of Ms
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riggenbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggenbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riggenbach has seen patients for Constipation, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riggenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggenbach.
