Dr. Charles Rios, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Rios, MD
Dr. Charles Rios, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Rios' Office Locations
Charles Mike Rios MD, 1100 S Main St Ste 103, Grapevine, TX 76051, (817) 310-5510
Charles Mike Rios MD, 3400 N Lakeline Blvd, Leander, TX 78641, (817) 310-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rios evaluated our 9 year-old son. The evaluation took place over 4 days and was very thorough from start to finish. Dr. Rios took time to explain the findings and the importance of continued growth in social skills, such as perspective-taking, interpreting nonverbal language and conflict resolution and the direct connection these skills have in school, jobs, etc. In the future I will be happy to recommend him, both personally and professionally. Thank you, Dr. Rios!
About Dr. Charles Rios, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Children's Medical Center of Dallas
- Childrens Hospital Austin at Breckenridge
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
- Pediatrics
