Overview of Dr. Charles Rios, MD

Dr. Charles Rios, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Rios works at Charles Mike Rios MD in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Leander, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.