Dr. Charles Rittenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rittenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Rittenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Rittenberg, MD
Dr. Charles Rittenberg, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Rittenberg works at
Dr. Rittenberg's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
-
2
MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rittenberg?
About Dr. Charles Rittenberg, MD
- Obstetrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376658856
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rittenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rittenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rittenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rittenberg works at
Dr. Rittenberg has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rittenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rittenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rittenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rittenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rittenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.