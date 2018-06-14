Dr. Charles Roach, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Roach, DDS
Overview
Dr. Charles Roach, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.
Dr. Roach works at
Locations
-
1
Roach Family Dentistry3824 Bedford Ave, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 208-3184Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roach?
Everyone is super friendly and accommodating. They have extended hours and are open Saturdays. I can't say enough good things about this place!
About Dr. Charles Roach, DDS
- Dentistry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053491738
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roach works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.