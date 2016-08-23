See All Vascular Surgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Charles Rodman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Rodman, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Rodman, MD

Dr. Charles Rodman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Christus Saint Mary Hospital.

Dr. Rodman works at VasCare in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Rodman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    VasCare
    1521 S Staples St Ste 510, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 882-4000
  2. 2
    Jcm Vein Pllc Vein Care Coastal Bend
    3301 S Alameda St Ste 402, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 371-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Mary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodman?

    Aug 23, 2016
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Rodman for any vascular concerns. He is very knowlegeable but just as important is his sincere concern for the patient's comfort and concerns. The doctor has a very supportive staff that I found to always be supportive and helpful.
    Lois Scrivener in Beeville, TX — Aug 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Rodman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Rodman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rodman to family and friends

    Dr. Rodman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rodman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Rodman, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Rodman, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316002785
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Heart Institute-Cardiac, Vascular and Thoracic Training
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center At Texas
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bellarmine University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Rodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Rodman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.