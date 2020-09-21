Overview of Dr. Charles Roman, DO

Dr. Charles Roman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Roman works at ROMAN INTERNAL MEDICINE in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.