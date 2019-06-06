Dr. Charles Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Romero, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Romero, MD
Dr. Charles Romero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero's Office Locations
Great Lakes Pain Medicine300 State St Ste 401, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-5330
Upmc Hamot201 State St, Erie, PA 16550 Directions (814) 877-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Upmc Hamot
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charles Romero is brilliant, kind, concerned and explains everything very well. He took over my care post a ruptured brain aneurysm 12 years ago, and I feel very confident in his ability, and trust him completely.
About Dr. Charles Romero, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124006580
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.