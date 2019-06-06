Overview of Dr. Charles Romero, MD

Dr. Charles Romero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Romero works at Hamot Medical Center Trauma Svc in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.