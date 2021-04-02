Dr. Charles Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Rosen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosen has being my Gastro since I moved to this country 20 years ago and he has been nothing but wonderful. Totally recommended because he is the best and the staff is amazing as well.
About Dr. Charles Rosen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1033165378
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
