Dr. Charles Rosen, MD

Transplant Hepatology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Charles Rosen, MD

Dr. Charles Rosen, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Rosen works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Aneurysm
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Charles Rosen, MD

    • Transplant Hepatology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053398347
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Residency
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

