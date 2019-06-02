Dr. Charles Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Rosen, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Rosen, MD
Dr. Charles Rosen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center and Warner Hospital And Health Services.
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Eastland Medical Plaza Surgicenter1505 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 684-6333
Osf Hospice - Eastern Region1701 E College Ave, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 661-5050
Osf St. Joseph Medical Center2200 E Washington St, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Warner Hospital And Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was going blind from a brain tumor. Doctors in Charleston, WV would not touch it. Going to WVU Medical Center was the best decision I have ever made.He operated, removed the tumor, and saved my sight and life. He is direct and to the point in terms that can be understood instead of having to use a medical dictionary. He makes sure you understand the good, bad, and ugly of the what if's during and after surgery. My brother had the same problem and he gladly traveled from West Virginia to Illinois to be treated by what we consider the #1 Neurosurgeon at Central Illinois Neuro Health in the United States. You won't be a number on paper, you will be a person and treated as such beginning to end.
About Dr. Charles Rosen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417057290
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.