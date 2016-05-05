Overview of Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD

Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Rosenstein works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.