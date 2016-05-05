See All Neurosurgeons in Stamford, CT
Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD

Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Rosenstein works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield County Surgical Specialists/Neurosurgery
    1 Blachley Rd Ste 2, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-4884
  2. 2
    Neurosurgery
    29 Hospital Plz Ste 602, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-4884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1952310245
    Education & Certifications

    • U Hosp Of Nagoya
    • Univ Hosp of Cleveland
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Amherst College
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstein works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Rosenstein’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

