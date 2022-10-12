Dr. Charles Ross, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ross, DO
Overview
Dr. Charles Ross, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
Horizon Family Medicine1335 E Center St Ste 1, Kingsport, TN 37664 Directions (423) 247-2263
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring,and is interested in finding out what is wrong with his patients & how he can help
About Dr. Charles Ross, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1306005137
Education & Certifications
- Bristol Regl Med Ctr Etsu
- PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.