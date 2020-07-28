Overview of Dr. Charles Rothberg, MD

Dr. Charles Rothberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.