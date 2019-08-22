Overview of Dr. Charles Ruhl, MD

Dr. Charles Ruhl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Ruhl works at University Head & Neck Surgery, Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.