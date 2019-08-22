Dr. Charles Ruhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ruhl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Ruhl, MD
Dr. Charles Ruhl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Ruhl works at
Dr. Ruhl's Office Locations
Pediatric Otolaryngology 830 Eddy Street Providence830 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-2300
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Ent Center of Ri LLC55 Lambert Lind Hwy, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-0414
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruhl saved my life! Instead of simply addressing the problem for which I had the appointment, he ordered a cat scan of my ear. Low and behold, he found I had an aneurysm in my head that needed immediate brain surgery! I had the surgdery and am alive, and well. Thank You, Dr. Ruhl!
About Dr. Charles Ruhl, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134237274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
