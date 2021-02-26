Overview of Dr. Charles Ruland, MD

Dr. Charles Ruland, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Ruland works at The Centers For Advanced Orthopaedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.