Dr. Charles Runels Jr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Runels Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    52 S Section St Ste A, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 648-7704

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 12, 2020
Dr. Runnels is one of the most outside-the-box physicians out there (I mean that in the best way), and he truly cares about his patients. His background was an emergency room doctor, but he has moved on to regenerative medicine, and is one of the cutting edge innovators in the field. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Runels Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982897625
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Runels Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runels Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Runels Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Runels Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Runels Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runels Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runels Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runels Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

