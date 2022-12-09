Dr. Charles Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Russo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Russo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Russo works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, Great cardiologist, Tremendous experience, very good bedside manners!!!!
About Dr. Charles Russo, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1588633614
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Fordham University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.