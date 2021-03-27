Dr. Charles Safely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Safely, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Safely, MD
Dr. Charles Safely, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Safely works at
Dr. Safely's Office Locations
-
1
Charles Safely, MD1252 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 284-1496Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safely?
I have been a patient of Dr Safely for 24 years, 3 office locations, 3 babies, a cyst removal surgery and now early menopause. Yes, wait times can be a bit long, lol, but that is because he takes his time to thoroughly listen and explain. He will always give his opinion and advice, but ultimately listen to what my opinions are as well as what I feel is best or needed for me. Office staff has always been friendly and helpful and most of those ladies have been there with him for years and years.
About Dr. Charles Safely, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1962468835
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- John Peter Smith
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Stephen F Austin State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safely has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safely works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Safely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.