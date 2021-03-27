See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bedford, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Safely, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (43)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Safely, MD

Dr. Charles Safely, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Safely works at Charles Safely, MD in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Safely's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles Safely, MD
    1252 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 284-1496
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City North Hills
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 27, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Safely for 24 years, 3 office locations, 3 babies, a cyst removal surgery and now early menopause. Yes, wait times can be a bit long, lol, but that is because he takes his time to thoroughly listen and explain. He will always give his opinion and advice, but ultimately listen to what my opinions are as well as what I feel is best or needed for me. Office staff has always been friendly and helpful and most of those ladies have been there with him for years and years.
    Brandy L — Mar 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Safely, MD
    About Dr. Charles Safely, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962468835
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    Internship
    • John Peter Smith
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Stephen F Austin State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Safely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safely has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Safely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Safely works at Charles Safely, MD in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Safely’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Safely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

