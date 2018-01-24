Overview of Dr. Charles Saltzman, MD

Dr. Charles Saltzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Saltzman works at University Orthopaedic Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Peripheral Nerve Block and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.