Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (28)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD

Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Salzberg works at Cleveland Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salzberg's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Free Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
PAP Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Very impressed and pleased. I had already consulted with two other plastic surgeons about my capsular contracture-neither offered much hope for a good, cosmetically pleasing outcome. Dr Salzberg presented more than one solution and was confident I would have a good result. I found Dr Salzberg to be personable, caring and accessible. His staff was friendly and efficient. I would reccomend him without reservation.
    VictoriaN — Aug 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD
    About Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1497711972
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salzberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salzberg works at Cleveland Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Salzberg’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

