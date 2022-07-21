Overview

Dr. Charles Sammarone, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hubbard, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Sammarone works at Advanced Chiropractic & Rehab, Inc. in Hubbard, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.