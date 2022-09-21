Dr. Charles Sansur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sansur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Sansur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Sansur, MD
Dr. Charles Sansur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Sansur works at
Dr. Sansur's Office Locations
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6034Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
University of Maryland Orthopaedics Associates P.A.351 W Camden St Ste 501, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6034
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently turned 76. Seven years ago I asked Dr, Sansur to get me five more years of singlehanded sailing. I'm still singlehanded sailing. I'm a Veteran and found a reference to the VA on his CV. On a Friday afternoon, I emailed him to find out if he still did any work at the VA. He responded in the affirmative, to my email the next day, a Saturday. The rest is history. Is it possible for an outstanding surgeon to be an even better person? I don't know, but I do know that he and his staff treated me with care and understanding.
About Dr. Charles Sansur, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sansur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sansur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sansur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sansur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sansur.
