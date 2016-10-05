Overview of Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD

Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Scarborough works at West Georgia Neurology and Neurodiagnostics PC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.