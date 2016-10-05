See All General Surgeons in Columbus, GA
Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (14)
Map Pin Small Columbus, GA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD

Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Scarborough works at West Georgia Neurology and Neurodiagnostics PC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scarborough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Georgia Neurology and Neurodiagnostics PC
    2300 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-3243
  2. 2
    St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
    2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 596-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871668590
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarborough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scarborough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scarborough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scarborough works at West Georgia Neurology and Neurodiagnostics PC in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Scarborough’s profile.

    Dr. Scarborough has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarborough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarborough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarborough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarborough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarborough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

