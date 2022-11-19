Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD
Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Schaffer's Office Locations
Sun City West13624 W Camino del Sol Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 246-4379
Anthem3654 W Anthem Way Ste B114, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (602) 654-0586
Sun City10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (480) 903-8926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent ophthalmologist. Professional techs and office team as well. I have complete trust that my eyes are in good hands.
About Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962435818
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schaffer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer has seen patients for Diplopia, Ocular Hypertension and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
