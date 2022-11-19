Overview of Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD

Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Schaffer works at Southwestern Eye Center - Sun City West in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Anthem, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Ocular Hypertension and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.