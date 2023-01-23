Overview

Dr. Charles Schechter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Schechter works at Corpus Christi Office in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Kingsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.