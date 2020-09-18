See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Marrero, LA
Dr. Charles Schlosser III, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (16)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Charles Schlosser III, MD

Dr. Charles Schlosser III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marrero, LA. 

Dr. Schlosser III works at ESTRADA PATRICIA MD OFFICE in Marrero, LA with other offices in Gulfport, MS, Baton Rouge, LA and Diamondhead, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schlosser III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Estrada Patricia MD Office
    4520 Wichers Dr Ste 202, Marrero, LA 70072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 324-4337
  2. 2
    Memorial Physician Clinics Orthopedic Trauma Surgeons
    1340 Broad Ave Ste 450, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 867-5006
  3. 3
    Louisiana Medical Clinic
    8558 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 292-1969
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Memorial Diamondhead Family Medicine Clinic
    4300 Leisure Time Dr, Diamondhead, MS 39525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 822-6006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center New Orleans
  • West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Has been treating me to help my back, hips and knees pain. Trying the next steps in the next 5 weeks. He is upfront and blunt about your condition. A nice change to have a no hiding of health issues to have.
    Betty Drymon — Sep 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Charles Schlosser III, MD
    About Dr. Charles Schlosser III, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730379231
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schlosser III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlosser III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlosser III has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlosser III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlosser III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlosser III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlosser III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlosser III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

