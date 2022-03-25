Overview of Dr. Charles Schnee, MD

Dr. Charles Schnee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Medstar Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Schnee works at Medstar in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cauda Equina Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.