Dr. Charles Schroeder, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Schroeder, MD
Dr. Charles Schroeder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Schroeder's Office Locations
Parkwest Obgyn PC9330 Park West Blvd Ste 502, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-1000
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schroeder is awesome! He is knowledgeable and extremely thorough. He works great with anxious patients, and is hilarious which is very welcomed with such a typically high stressed situation both OB and GYN. He is patient and explains things thoroughly. I could go on but instead I will just say he is great, wish he could be my primary care, and I will keep recommending him!
About Dr. Charles Schroeder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
