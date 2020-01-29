Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Schwartz, MD
Dr. Charles Schwartz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.
Duly Health and Care133 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care2340 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 469-9200
Dupage Medical Group220 Springfield Dr Ste 100, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 432-6200
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding in every way. I have never in my 82 years had a more caring and knowledgeable doctor as my PRIMARY care physician. I consider myself very fortunate to have selected him after it was recommended to me from the Mayo Clinic (where we have our annual physicals) to obtain a local primary care physician. He demonstrates extraordinary knowledge of patient care in all areas and is able to communicate that knowledge with appropriate gentleness and at times humor. He has a wonderful personality and certainly very prepared when he sees you having done his "homework" on your medical particular medical issues beforehand. If you are searching for a primary care physician I could not recommend him more highly.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.