Dr. Charles Schwarz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Schwarz, MD

Dr. Charles Schwarz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Schwarz works at Charles Schwarz MD in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwarz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles Schwarz MD
    24241 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 375-0111

Oct 17, 2019
Dr Schwarz has been my doctor for many years. His staff is very friendly and he take his time to explain your condition(s) well. Dr Schwarz is very Trustworthy he answers questions and time well spent with him is a plus. Dr Schwarz is a great doctor who cares about your well-being he is open minded and very patient. I would always recommend him highly as a wonderful doctor. If you ever need a doctor to listen and understand what you are going through and to help you talk to doctor Schwarz he is the greatest! Thanks Dr Schwarz for being there for me.
Connie Closure — Oct 17, 2019
About Dr. Charles Schwarz, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164540266
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schwarz works at Charles Schwarz MD in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schwarz’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

