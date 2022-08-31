See All General Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Charles Scoggins, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Scoggins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Scoggins works at UofL Physicians - Colon & Rectal Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Surgical Assocs PSC
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8303
  2. 2
    University of Louisville
    529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Treatment frequency



Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Did surgery on my father 5 years ago and was wonderful!
    — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Scoggins, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831179860
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Scoggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scoggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scoggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scoggins works at UofL Physicians - Colon & Rectal Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Scoggins’s profile.

    Dr. Scoggins has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scoggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoggins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scoggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scoggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

