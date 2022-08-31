Overview

Dr. Charles Scoggins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Scoggins works at UofL Physicians - Colon & Rectal Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.