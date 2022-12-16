Dr. Charles Seabury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seabury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Seabury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Seabury, MD
Dr. Charles Seabury, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Kentucky - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Seabury works at
Dr. Seabury's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 453-9654Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seabury?
Dr Seabury is straight up and easy to understand. Amazing Dr who just made my coming Christmas much better with the lazer surgery. After 7 months of discomfort I’m doing great. A wonderful understanding human being as well as a great Dr.Thanks so much
About Dr. Charles Seabury, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1275598377
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine - Department of Urology
- Emory University - General Surgery Residency Program
- University of Kentucky - College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seabury has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seabury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seabury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seabury works at
Dr. Seabury has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seabury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Seabury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seabury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seabury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seabury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.