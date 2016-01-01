See All Rheumatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Charles Seehorn III, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (12)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Seehorn III, MD

Dr. Charles Seehorn III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Seehorn III works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seehorn III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Osteoporosis
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 342-0252
  2. 2
    Wellness Counseling Center PC
    7810 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 342-0252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Charles Seehorn III, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528013109
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seehorn III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seehorn III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seehorn III works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Seehorn III’s profile.

    Dr. Seehorn III has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seehorn III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seehorn III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seehorn III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seehorn III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seehorn III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

