Dr. Charles Shana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Shana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Newport Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Shana works at
Spg - Tmsa Gi1030 President Ave Rm 110, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 676-3411
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Newport Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Was professional and explained every thing to me before and after the procedure and his support staff in room was great
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1427014935
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham & Women'S Hosp, Gastroenterology Miriam Hosp-Lifespan, Internal Medicine Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Internal Medicine Rhode Island Hosp-Li
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Yale School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shana works at
Dr. Shana has seen patients for Anemia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shana speaks Portuguese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shana.
