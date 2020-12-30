Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS
Overview of Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS
Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee School of Dentistry, Memphis - D.D.S. and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Shanks' Office Locations
Shanks Oral Maxillofacial Surgery241 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 214-6803
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Shanks!! We went to the Peters Road location to have our son's wisdom teeth extracted. Dr. Shanks explained the procedure and aftercare clearly. He took time to addressed all questions and concerns without making us feel rushed. It has been a week and our son has experienced ZERO pain from the procedure! Dr. Shanks should be your first choice especially if you have "dentist anxiety".
About Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oral Maxillofacial Surgery - University of Tennessee Knoxville
- University of Tennessee School of Dentistry, Memphis - D.D.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.