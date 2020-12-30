See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS

Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee School of Dentistry, Memphis - D.D.S. and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Shanks works at Shanks Oral Maxillofacial Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shanks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shanks Oral Maxillofacial Surgery
    241 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 214-6803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dental Disorders
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dental Disorders

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 30, 2020
    I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Shanks!! We went to the Peters Road location to have our son's wisdom teeth extracted. Dr. Shanks explained the procedure and aftercare clearly. He took time to addressed all questions and concerns without making us feel rushed. It has been a week and our son has experienced ZERO pain from the procedure! Dr. Shanks should be your first choice especially if you have "dentist anxiety".
    About Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558359695
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oral Maxillofacial Surgery - University of Tennessee Knoxville
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee School of Dentistry, Memphis - D.D.S.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shanks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanks works at Shanks Oral Maxillofacial Surgery in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Shanks’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

