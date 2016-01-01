Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Shapiro, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20228 45th Ave, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 224-7600
Advanced Allergy & Asthma Assessment2010 Bruckner Blvd Apt 1G, Bronx, NY 10473 Directions (718) 792-4425
About Dr. Charles Shapiro, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881600948
- SUNY Stonybrook Hospital
- Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati
- Jewish Hospital
- Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
