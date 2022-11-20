Dr. Charles Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Shapiro, MD
Dr. Charles Shapiro, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Klingenstein Pavillion1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr.Shapiro is kind, understanding, and very knowledgeable. He treated me for breast cancer and followed me for 15 years before moving to New York. I am very blessed to have been given the opportunity to be treated by one of the best.
About Dr. Charles Shapiro, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972511103
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
