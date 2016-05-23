Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ohio State University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw Jr's Office Locations
- 1 715 Richland Mall Ste C, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 756-8511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaw has been my 6 kids doctor for 14 years since the day my first son was born and i absolutely love his practice and staff. They are some of the most caring people i have ever meet and i appreciate all that they have and will do for my children. The environment they provide for the children is not only kid friendly but well organized and clean. The knowledge that Dr. Shaw and NP Susan have is great. I wouldn't take my kids anywhere else. I will continue to recommend this practice to many.
About Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1982623583
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Pediatrics
