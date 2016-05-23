See All Pediatricians in Mansfield, OH
Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ohio State University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Shaw Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    715 Richland Mall Ste C, Mansfield, OH 44906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 756-8511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shaw Jr?

    May 23, 2016
    Dr. Shaw has been my 6 kids doctor for 14 years since the day my first son was born and i absolutely love his practice and staff. They are some of the most caring people i have ever meet and i appreciate all that they have and will do for my children. The environment they provide for the children is not only kid friendly but well organized and clean. The knowledge that Dr. Shaw and NP Susan have is great. I wouldn't take my kids anywhere else. I will continue to recommend this practice to many.
    Nateasha in Ontario, OH — May 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shaw Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Shaw Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shaw Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982623583
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaw Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaw Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Shaw Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.