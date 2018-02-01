Dr. Charles Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Sherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Sherman, MD
Dr. Charles Sherman, MD is a Pulmonologist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Metacomet Mri450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-5533
- 2 900 Warren Ave Ste 302, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 431-2592
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charles Sherman was my primary care specialist for many years while I lived in Rhode Island. He treated my asthma which developed during my first pregnancy and was always available to call me back and call me in medicine to deal with whatever problem I was having (usually asthmatic bronchitis). He spends a good amount of time listening to his patients and working with them to deal with their health problems. I wish every doctor were this caring and professional! I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Charles Sherman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952398653
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.