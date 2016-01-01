Dr. Charles Shioleno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shioleno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Shioleno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Shioleno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mendham, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Shioleno works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Cardiology Group Llp8 Tempe Wick Rd, Mendham, NJ 07945 Directions (973) 898-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shioleno?
About Dr. Charles Shioleno, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1245230804
Education & Certifications
- Penn State U/Hershey Med
- Hosp U Pittsburgh
- Hosps U Pitts/Presby
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shioleno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shioleno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shioleno works at
Dr. Shioleno has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shioleno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shioleno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shioleno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shioleno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shioleno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.