Dr. Charles Simmons II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Simmons II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Simmons II, MD
Dr. Charles Simmons II, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Dundalk, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Simmons II works at
Dr. Simmons II' Office Locations
-
1
KureSmart Pain Management - Dundalk1576 Merritt Blvd Ste 18, Dundalk, MD 21222 Directions
-
2
Clearway Pain Solutions - Owings Mills7920 McDonogh Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (443) 693-7246
-
3
Clearway Pain Solutions - Annapolis Bestgate Rd810 Bestgate Rd Ste 220, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (855) 527-7246
-
4
Clearway Pain Solutions- Kent Island120 Sallitt Dr, Stevensville, MD 21666 Directions (855) 527-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simmons II?
Every time I se Dr. Simmons he is very caring and positive about my progress in treating my chronic pain. Through his suggestions, I have been able to reduce the amount of medicine I take very substantially. I really appreciate his expertise and empathetic understanding and advice.
About Dr. Charles Simmons II, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255451183
Education & Certifications
- Performance Spine and Sports Physicians, P.C.
- State University of New York
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons II works at
Dr. Simmons II has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.